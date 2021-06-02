Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $28,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securiti boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,665.77.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,361.13 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $964.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,434.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,755 shares of company stock worth $15,207,834 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.