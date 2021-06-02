CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) vs. Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Financial Review

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CI Financial and Virtus Investment Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71 Virtus Investment Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75

CI Financial currently has a consensus price target of $24.93, indicating a potential upside of 33.45%. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus price target of $264.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.05%. Given CI Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Virtus Investment Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Virtus Investment Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial N/A N/A N/A Virtus Investment Partners 17.87% 22.38% 4.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CI Financial and Virtus Investment Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.15 $355.32 million $1.83 10.21 Virtus Investment Partners $603.90 million 3.64 $79.96 million $16.20 17.72

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virtus Investment Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats CI Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

