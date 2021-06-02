CIBC Increases Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target to C$19.00

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

IPPLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IPPLF traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. 51,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,630. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.49.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.