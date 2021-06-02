Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 36,354 MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

