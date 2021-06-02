Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $515,000 in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $137.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.69.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

