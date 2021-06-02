Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $567,000 Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,056 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $4,692,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,839. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

MasTec stock opened at $117.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $121.05.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

