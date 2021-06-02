Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.62. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

