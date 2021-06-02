Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,419 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9,119.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,602 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 821.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,925,000 after acquiring an additional 732,674 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 161.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,905,000 after acquiring an additional 240,376 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 773,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,270,000 after acquiring an additional 171,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $8,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.55. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.50. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

