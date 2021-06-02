Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,653 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.1% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSD opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $76.68 and a one year high of $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

