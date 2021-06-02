Ciena Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 26,104 call options on the company. This is an increase of 990% compared to the typical volume of 2,394 call options.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $153,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,735. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ciena by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Ciena by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in Ciena by 3.7% during the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $54.41. 128,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,378. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.79. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

