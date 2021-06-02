Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,337 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,710.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,888 shares of company stock worth $13,928,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

