Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 117 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $152.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $144.03 and a 1-year high of $201.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.02.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.