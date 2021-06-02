Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $171,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,406.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,973,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.94. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.