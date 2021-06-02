Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $364,000 Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $89,964,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $22,114,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

