Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $392,000 Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.66.

Shares of MOS opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.86. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

