Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 214 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.41.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $318.62 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

