Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Short Interest Update

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the April 29th total of 942,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.62. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

