Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lifted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,143 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.3% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 140,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,471,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $222.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

