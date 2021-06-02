Civitas Trading Up 4.7% This Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Civitas has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Civitas has a market cap of $181,165.94 and $103.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00030001 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000865 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002259 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,101,055 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

