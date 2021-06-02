Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15. Clarus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $25.21.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,591,598.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Clarus by 48.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Clarus by 89.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

