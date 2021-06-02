Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of CLDR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. 131,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,474. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Cloudera has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $637,920.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,036 shares of company stock worth $1,573,066 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

