Coastline Trust Co Buys Shares of 4,530 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 10,753.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Shares of TRP opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.69. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.89%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

