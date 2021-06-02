Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 157,828 shares.The stock last traded at $49.57 and had previously closed at $49.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.2729 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $20,143,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,291,000 after buying an additional 383,052 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,497,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 104,371 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,076,000.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

