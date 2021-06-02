Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Cognex worth $17,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Cognex by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Cognex by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cognex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Cognex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

