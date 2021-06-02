Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
MIE stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45.
About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund
Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.