Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

MIE stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45.

About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

