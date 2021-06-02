Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMCO. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $51.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,283,000 after acquiring an additional 527,761 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

