Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 12,887 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vista Outdoor worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,995,000 after purchasing an additional 376,158 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 112,337 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,203,000 after acquiring an additional 810,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

VSTO opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.46. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.34.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.