Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Well were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $159,599,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Well by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,928 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American Well by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,957 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $85,204,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in American Well by 293.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,522,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,985,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 607,402 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,404. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. American Well’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

