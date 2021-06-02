Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,148 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of STM opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.