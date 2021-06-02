Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $934,000 Holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 105.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 611,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,180 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 86,397 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.