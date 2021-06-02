Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hilltop by 437.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Hilltop by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Hilltop by 2,505.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 82,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 5,923.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on HTH. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

