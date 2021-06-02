CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Position Boosted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CommScope were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 463.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,471 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 379,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

