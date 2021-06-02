Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHCT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. Analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.50%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

