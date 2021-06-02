Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Commvault Systems worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

CVLT opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.46. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $77.77.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,347,210.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,047 shares of company stock worth $4,953,017 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.