Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.80

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 3296827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

CFRUY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

