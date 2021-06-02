Comparing 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) & Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of 908 Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 908 Devices and Thermo Fisher Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 908 Devices N/A N/A N/A Thermo Fisher Scientific 22.08% 28.95% 14.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 908 Devices and Thermo Fisher Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00 Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 2 18 0 2.90

908 Devices currently has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus target price of $536.89, suggesting a potential upside of 19.20%. Given 908 Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 908 Devices and Thermo Fisher Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 908 Devices $26.89 million 44.78 -$12.82 million ($1.24) -35.57 Thermo Fisher Scientific $32.22 billion 5.49 $6.38 billion $19.55 23.04

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than 908 Devices. 908 Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thermo Fisher Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats 908 Devices on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment provides instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. The company's Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; ImmunoCAP for allergy and asthma tests, and EliA for autoimmunity tests; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market; and healthcare products. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment provides laboratory refrigerators and freezers, ultralow-temperature freezers, and cryopreservation storage tanks; temperature control, sample preparation and preservation, centrifugation, and biological safety cabinet products; water analysis instruments; laboratory plastics products; laboratory chemicals; and pharma services. The company offers products and services through a direct sales force, customer-service professionals, electronic commerce, third-party distributors, and catalogs under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, and Patheon brands. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

