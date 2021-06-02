Comparing Annexon (ANNX) & Its Rivals

Annexon (NASDAQ: ANNX) is one of 832 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Annexon to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of Annexon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Annexon and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Annexon N/A -$63.41 million -5.12 Annexon Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.41

Annexon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Annexon. Annexon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Annexon and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annexon 0 0 5 0 3.00 Annexon Competitors 4595 17563 38686 766 2.58

Annexon presently has a consensus price target of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 61.64%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 53.62%. Given Annexon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Annexon is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Annexon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annexon N/A -33.76% -25.78% Annexon Competitors -2,669.14% -117.57% -28.76%

Summary

Annexon beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration. Its product candidates include ANX005, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trials to treat patients with guillain- barrÃ© syndrome; and ANX007, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trials to treat patients with glaucoma. The company's candidates also comprise ANX005 that has completed preclinical trials to treat patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, Huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; ANX007, which has completed preclinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy; and ANX009 that has completed preclinical trials for the treatment of systemic autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

