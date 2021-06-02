Comparing BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) and BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and BRP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marsh & McLennan Companies $17.22 billion 4.10 $2.02 billion $4.97 27.93 BRP Group $137.84 million 16.67 -$8.65 million $0.20 119.45

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. Marsh & McLennan Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Marsh & McLennan Companies has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marsh & McLennan Companies 12.72% 30.29% 8.38% BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Marsh & McLennan Companies and BRP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marsh & McLennan Companies 1 7 3 0 2.18 BRP Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus target price of $130.92, suggesting a potential downside of 5.68%. BRP Group has a consensus target price of $34.71, suggesting a potential upside of 45.31%. Given BRP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats BRP Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career consulting services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has collaboration with Chubb Limited to secure insurance coverage for the COVAX no-fault compensation program. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

