Comparing KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get KeyCorp alerts:

79.6% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of KeyCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. KeyCorp pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KeyCorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank First has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KeyCorp and Bank First’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $7.34 billion 3.06 $1.34 billion $1.26 18.35 Bank First $124.22 million 4.46 $38.05 million $5.07 14.14

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Bank First is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KeyCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for KeyCorp and Bank First, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 2 8 7 0 2.29 Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00

KeyCorp currently has a consensus price target of $23.97, suggesting a potential upside of 3.69%. Bank First has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.32%. Given KeyCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Bank First.

Profitability

This table compares KeyCorp and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 23.76% 11.06% 1.02% Bank First 33.13% 14.58% 1.56%

Volatility & Risk

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. As of February 25, 2021, it operated through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and 1,400 ATMs in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp, through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association, has a strategic alliance with XUP, Inc. to provide digital and physical merchant services. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.