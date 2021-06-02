Comparing Rekor Systems (REKR) and Its Peers

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR) is one of 43 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Rekor Systems to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Rekor Systems has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rekor Systems’ rivals have a beta of 3.53, meaning that their average stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

30.0% of Rekor Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Rekor Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rekor Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rekor Systems -133.40% -52.22% -34.44% Rekor Systems Competitors -10.67% 2,381.84% -2.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rekor Systems and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rekor Systems $9.23 million -$14.18 million -17.21 Rekor Systems Competitors $307.90 million $7.87 million -48.78

Rekor Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rekor Systems. Rekor Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rekor Systems and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rekor Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rekor Systems Competitors 130 482 883 38 2.54

Rekor Systems presently has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 100.65%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.37%. Given Rekor Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rekor Systems is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Rekor Systems rivals beat Rekor Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions. Its customers include federal, state, and local government entities; retailers; private security companies; parking management companies; fast-food restaurant chains; and logistics companies. Rekor Systems, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.