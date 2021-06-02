Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

TSE CMG opened at C$5.43 on Wednesday. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$4.24 and a 52-week high of C$6.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.64. The company has a market cap of C$435.95 million and a P/E ratio of 21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.2302093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$28,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 878,900 shares in the company, valued at C$5,712,850.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

