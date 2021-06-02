CompX International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

CompX International has raised its dividend by 190.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIX opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. CompX International has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised CompX International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

