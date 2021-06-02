comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Get comScore alerts:

Shares of SCOR opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $322.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61. comScore has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that comScore will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek bought 116,987 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 911,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,247.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 163,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 59,950 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in comScore by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 108,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in comScore in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

Read More: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.