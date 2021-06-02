Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Lowered by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 5.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Several analysts have commented on CAG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.