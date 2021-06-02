Conceal (CCX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $122,994.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Conceal has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $122,994.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,879.38 or 1.00067773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00012506 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.61 or 0.01156050 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.86 or 0.00432880 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.38 or 0.00537267 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00090452 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,070,990 coins and its circulating supply is 11,661,166 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

