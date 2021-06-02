ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,459 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after buying an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after buying an additional 2,966,360 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after buying an additional 2,535,356 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.44, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

