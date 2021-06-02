Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.84. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

