Contrasting AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) & ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AIkido Pharma and ICON Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A ICON Public 0 3 7 0 2.70

ICON Public has a consensus price target of $236.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.98%. Given ICON Public’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ICON Public is more favorable than AIkido Pharma.

Risk and Volatility

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICON Public has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of ICON Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of ICON Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and ICON Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -16.37% -16.13% ICON Public 11.49% 20.70% 11.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIkido Pharma and ICON Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 9,848.41 -$12.34 million N/A N/A ICON Public $2.80 billion 4.23 $332.33 million $6.53 33.78

ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Summary

ICON Public beats AIkido Pharma on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The Company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of multiple viruses, including influenza virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus, and Marburg virus. It has a license agreement with the University of Texas; and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2021. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. It offers clinical development services, including product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, site feasibility, patient recruitment and retention, digital patient and site, project management, clinical operations/monitoring, patient centric monitoring, data management, and adaptive and virtual trial services. The company's clinical development services also comprise medical imaging, biostatistics, medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, strategic regulatory, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical writing and publishing, interactive response technologies, functional solutions, strategic resourcing central laboratory, bioanalytical laboratory, biomarket development, strategy and analytics, late phase research, patient centered science, and medical device and diagnostics research services, as well as access, commercialization, and communication services, and research trials for us government agencies. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, as well as government and public health organizations. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

