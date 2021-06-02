Contrasting Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) and Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) and Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Kirkland's alerts:

72.3% of Kirkland’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kirkland’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kirkland’s and Newegg Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 Newegg Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kirkland’s and Newegg Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland’s $543.50 million 0.63 $16.64 million N/A N/A Newegg Commerce $360,000.00 62.71 -$3.24 million N/A N/A

Kirkland’s has higher revenue and earnings than Newegg Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland’s and Newegg Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland’s 2.99% 17.95% 3.48% Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Kirkland’s has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newegg Commerce has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kirkland’s beats Newegg Commerce on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames. Its stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 373 stores in 35 states, as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc. owns and operates Newegg.com, an online electronic products retail platform in the United States. The company offers computer hardware products, computers and tablets, electronic products, software, gaming products, cell phones and accessories, home appliances, home living and improvement products, health and beauty products, automotive and industrial products, outdoor and garden supplies, office and point of sale products, sporting goods, watches and jewelry, apparel and accessories, toys, and baby and pet products. The company also provides Newegg Logistics, a logistics solution to help e-commerce sellers and organizations streamline order fulfillment, shipment, and returns. It serves corporations, businesses, and individuals. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a partnership with Payability, Inc. to launch Newegg Capital, a tech-enabled working capital solution for marketplace sellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Lianluo Interactive Information Technology Co.,Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.