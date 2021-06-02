Contrasting Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) and Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA)

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) and Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Rocket Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Finance Of America Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 93.2% of Rocket Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rocket Companies and Finance Of America Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Companies 19.96% 139.59% 28.23% Finance Of America Companies N/A -22.62% -2.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rocket Companies and Finance Of America Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Companies $15.74 billion 2.26 $197.95 million $3.19 5.61 Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -$1.13 million N/A N/A

Rocket Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Finance Of America Companies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rocket Companies and Finance Of America Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Companies 2 11 3 0 2.06 Finance Of America Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rocket Companies currently has a consensus price target of $23.79, suggesting a potential upside of 32.81%. Finance Of America Companies has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.82%. Given Rocket Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rocket Companies is more favorable than Finance Of America Companies.

Summary

Rocket Companies beats Finance Of America Companies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc. engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business. Its solutions also include Core Digital Media, a digital social and display advertiser in the mortgage, insurance, and education sectors; Nexsys, a fintech company, which offers a suite of essential tech solutions for mortgage origination and closing processes through digitization and automation; Lendesk, a technology services company that provides a point of sale system for mortgage professionals and a loan origination system for private lenders; and Edison Financial, a digital mortgage startup. In addition, the company originates, closes, sells, and services agency-conforming loans. Rocket Companies, Inc. was founded in in 1985 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. Rocket Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Rock Holdings, Inc.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc. operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

